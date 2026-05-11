Logan Martin News: Settling in at Double-A
Martin (undisclosed) owns a 3.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB across 22.1 innings in six games (four starts) with Double-A Richmond this season.
Martin was acquired by the Giants in November after spending 2025 with High-A Quad Cities. The right-hander allowed at least two runs in three of his first four Double-A outings this season, but he hasn't allowed an earned run over his last two appearances. Both of his last two games came in relief, and he picked up a win in each of them.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Martin See More