Logan O'Hoppe headshot

Logan O'Hoppe Injury: Beginning assignment Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

O'Hoppe (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

After making significant progress in his recovery from a left wrist fracture over the past few days, O'Hoppe is now set to begin testing his wrist in a competitive setting. The Angels haven't specified how long the 26-year-old's assignment will last, but the expectation is still to have him back in the lineup by mid-to-late May.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
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