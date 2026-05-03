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Logan O'Hoppe Injury: Does some throwing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

O'Hoppe (wrist) played catch Saturday, per MLB.com.

O'Hoppe is on the 10-day IL while recovering from a small fracture in his left wrist. The catcher has said that he doesn't expect a long-term absence, and his ability to play catch Saturday suggests that he's making progress toward a return. O'Hoppe still figures to be out until at least mid-May. Travis d'Arnaud has been working as the Angels' primary catcher in O'Hoppe's absence.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
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