Logan O'Hoppe Injury: Does some throwing Saturday
O'Hoppe (wrist) played catch Saturday, per MLB.com.
O'Hoppe is on the 10-day IL while recovering from a small fracture in his left wrist. The catcher has said that he doesn't expect a long-term absence, and his ability to play catch Saturday suggests that he's making progress toward a return. O'Hoppe still figures to be out until at least mid-May. Travis d'Arnaud has been working as the Angels' primary catcher in O'Hoppe's absence.
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