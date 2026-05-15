Logan O'Hoppe Injury: Exits early Friday

O'Hoppe was removed from Friday's game against the Dodgers due to left wrist irritation.

O'Hoppe returned from the injured list Friday after missing three weeks with a fractured left wrist. However, he appeared to be favoring his wrist during the fourth inning of Friday's game and was later taken out of the game at the beginning of the sixth. It's unclear if the 26-year-old backstop will have to return to the injured list, but he could sit out at least a game or two to give his wrist extra time to heal. Sebastian Rivero would be in line to start any games O'Hoppe has to miss.