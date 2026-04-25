Logan O'Hoppe headshot

Logan O'Hoppe Injury: Exits game with wrist irritation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

O'Hoppe was removed from Saturday's game against the Royals due to left wrist irritation.

While playing defense in the bottom of the seventh, O'Hoppe took a foul ball directly off his exposed left wrist on his catching hand and was in obvious pain. Prior to leaving, O'Hoppe went 0-for-3 at the plate. Travis d'Arnaud has replaced him behind the plate.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
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