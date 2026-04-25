Logan O'Hoppe Injury: Exits game with wrist irritation
O'Hoppe was removed from Saturday's game against the Royals due to left wrist irritation.
While playing defense in the bottom of the seventh, O'Hoppe took a foul ball directly off his exposed left wrist on his catching hand and was in obvious pain. Prior to leaving, O'Hoppe went 0-for-3 at the plate. Travis d'Arnaud has replaced him behind the plate.
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