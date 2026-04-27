Logan O'Hoppe Injury: Hopeful for short IL stint
O'Hoppe said Monday that the fracture in his left wrist and believes he will return from the injured list in a "couple of weeks," Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
O'Hoppe sustained the injury Saturday against the Royals after taking a foul ball off his exposed left wrist. X-Rays revealed a small fracture, but the 26-year-old catcher sounded optimistic that his stint on the IL will be a short one. O'Hoppe would be back in the lineup by mid-May if that timeline holds, but in the meantime, Travis d'Arnaud will serve as the Angels' primary catcher while Sebastian Rivero operates in the backup role.
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