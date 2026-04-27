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Logan O'Hoppe Injury: Hopeful for short IL stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

O'Hoppe said Monday that the fracture in his left wrist and believes he will return from the injured list in a "couple of weeks," Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

O'Hoppe sustained the injury Saturday against the Royals after taking a foul ball off his exposed left wrist. X-Rays revealed a small fracture, but the 26-year-old catcher sounded optimistic that his stint on the IL will be a short one. O'Hoppe would be back in the lineup by mid-May if that timeline holds, but in the meantime, Travis d'Arnaud will serve as the Angels' primary catcher while Sebastian Rivero operates in the backup role.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
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