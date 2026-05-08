Logan O'Hoppe headshot

Logan O'Hoppe Injury: Increasing activity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

O'Hoppe (wrist) began catching off a machine, hitting on the field and running the bases Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

O'Hoppe seems to be making significant strides in his recovery from a wrist fracture he suffered in late April, though he said the biggest test will be catching full bullpen sessions and hitting against velocity. It's unknown when the Angels plan to advance him to that stage in his rehab, though the team still likely plans to bring him back before the end of the month. Travis d'Arnaud will continue to work as the primary catcher until then.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
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