Logan O'Hoppe Injury: Increasing activity
O'Hoppe (wrist) began catching off a machine, hitting on the field and running the bases Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
O'Hoppe seems to be making significant strides in his recovery from a wrist fracture he suffered in late April, though he said the biggest test will be catching full bullpen sessions and hitting against velocity. It's unknown when the Angels plan to advance him to that stage in his rehab, though the team still likely plans to bring him back before the end of the month. Travis d'Arnaud will continue to work as the primary catcher until then.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan O'Hoppe See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases9 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan O'Hoppe See More