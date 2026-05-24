Logan O'Hoppe Injury: Out again Sunday
O'Hoppe (head) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
O'Hoppe passed concussion tests after colliding with the Rangers' Josh Jung during a play at the plate in Friday's series opener, but the Angels will choose to hold him out of the starting nine for the second straight game as a matter of precaution. Sebastian Rivero will get the nod at catcher Sunday as O'Hoppe sets his sights on a return to the lineup Tuesday in Detroit.
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