Logan O'Hoppe headshot

Logan O'Hoppe Injury: Out with fractured wrist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 12:13pm

The Angels placed O'Hoppe on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left wrist fracture.

O'Hoppe departed Saturday's game against the Royals with wrist irritation after being struck by a foul tip behind the plate, and he'll miss some time after being diagnosed with a fracture. The 26-year-old is without an official timeline for his return but seems likely to be sidelined beyond the 10-day minimum. Travis d'Arnaud should step in as the Halos' primary catcher while O'Hoppe is on the shelf. Sebastian Rivero was called up Sunday to take over the backup job.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
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