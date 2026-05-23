Logan O'Hoppe Injury: Sitting as precaution

O'Hoppe (head) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

O'Hoppe was put through concussion protocol after he collided with Josh Jung during Friday's contest, but he said Saturday that he cleared it and is out of the lineup simply as a precaution, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. Sebastian Rivero will pick up a start behind the plate while O'Hoppe sits, and the latter will presumably aim to return to the starting nine Sunday.