Logan O'Hoppe Injury: Sitting as precaution
O'Hoppe (head) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
O'Hoppe was put through concussion protocol after he collided with Josh Jung during Friday's contest, but he said Saturday that he cleared it and is out of the lineup simply as a precaution, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. Sebastian Rivero will pick up a start behind the plate while O'Hoppe sits, and the latter will presumably aim to return to the starting nine Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan O'Hoppe See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Underperforming Hitters2 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week20 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan O'Hoppe See More