Logan O'Hoppe headshot

Logan O'Hoppe News: Activated from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

The Angels activated O'Hoppe (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

O'Hoppe suffered a fractured left wrist April 25 but is set to return to action after missing three weeks. The 26-year-old is slashing .205/.323/.256 with one home run, eight RBI, nine runs scored and an 11:23 BB:K across 93 trips to the plate this season.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
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