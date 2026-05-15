Logan O'Hoppe News: Activated from IL

The Angels activated O'Hoppe (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

O'Hoppe suffered a fractured left wrist April 25 but is set to return to action after missing three weeks. The 26-year-old is slashing .205/.323/.256 with one home run, eight RBI, nine runs scored and an 11:23 BB:K across 93 trips to the plate this season.