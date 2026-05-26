Logan O'Hoppe headshot

Logan O'Hoppe News: Back in lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

O'Hoppe (head) will start at catcher and bat ninth in Tuesday's game versus the Tigers.

O'Hoppe didn't play in the Angels' last two games following a collision at home plate with the Rangers' Josh Jung last Friday. He avoided a concussion, however, and has been deemed ready to go for the series opener in Detroit.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan O'Hoppe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan O'Hoppe See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Underperforming Hitters
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Underperforming Hitters
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
5 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
23 days ago