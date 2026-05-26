Logan O'Hoppe News: Back in lineup Tuesday
O'Hoppe (head) will start at catcher and bat ninth in Tuesday's game versus the Tigers.
O'Hoppe didn't play in the Angels' last two games following a collision at home plate with the Rangers' Josh Jung last Friday. He avoided a concussion, however, and has been deemed ready to go for the series opener in Detroit.
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