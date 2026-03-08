Logan O'Hoppe headshot

Logan O'Hoppe News: Continues strong spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

O'Hoppe went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's Cactus League loss to the Athletics.

O'Hoppe accounted for half of the Angels' runs in the game with a two-run blast that traveled an estimated 413 feet in the fourth inning. The long ball was the backstop's third this spring and pushed his RBI total up to nine -- he leads the team in both categories. O'Hoppe posted a career-low .629 OPS over 451 plate appearances last season, but he still mashed 19 home runs and remains a good source of power from the catcher position.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
