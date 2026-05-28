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Logan O'Hoppe News: Getting breather Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

O'Hoppe is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Detroit.

O'Hoppe started Wednesday's contest behind the plate, so he will receive some rest during Thursday's matinee. Sebastian Rivero will do the catching and bat eighth for the Angels.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
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