Logan O'Hoppe News: Getting night off Tuesday

O'Hoppe is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

O'Hoppe has started seven of the Angels' first nine games to open the year, but Travis d'Arnaud will catch Kyle Hendricks in Tuesday's series opener. O'Hoppe had a monster weekend series against the Guardians, homering in all three games versus Cleveland. On the young season, O'Hoppe is slashing .345/.367/.862 with five long balls, nine RBI and five runs scored across 30 trips to the plate.