Logan O'Hoppe News: Getting Sunday off

O'Hoppe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

O'Hoppe started the first two games of the series but will sit for the finale in Los Angeles after going 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI in Saturday's high-scoring victory. Travis d'Arnaud will step in behind the plate to catch for lefty Yusei Kikuchi on Sunday.