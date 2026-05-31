Logan O'Hoppe headshot

Logan O'Hoppe News: Goes deep in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

O'Hoppe was 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rays.

O'Hoppe posted his first game with multiple extra-base hits this season, lacing a double in the second inning before launching a solo shot in the seventh. The homer was the 26-year-old's first since April 15, and he'll finish May hitting just .211 in 12 games. For the year, he's slashing .207/.301/.594 with two home runs, 12 RBI and 14 runs scored across 133 plate appearances.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
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