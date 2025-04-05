Logan O'Hoppe News: Goes deep in third straight game

O'Hoppe went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 10-4 victory versus the Guardians on Saturday.

O'Hoppe belted one of four Angels homers against Cleveland ace Tanner Bibee, launching a two-run shot to center field in the fifth inning. It was the third straight game with a long ball for the backstop, who is tied for fourth in the league with four home runs on the campaign. O'Hoppe boosted his slash line to .320/.346/.800 with Saturday's three-hit performance.