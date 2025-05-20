Logan O'Hoppe News: Homers in Tuesday's win

O'Hoppe went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Athletics.

O'Hoppe recorded his third multi-hit effort in the last four games, a span in which he's also homered twice and added seven RBI. Prior to this strong stretch, he endured a 2-for-27 slump over his previous eight games. The catcher is up to 11 long balls, 25 RBI, 15 runs scored and a .264/.296/.500 slash line across 41 contests this season.