Logan O'Hoppe News: Idle Tuesday
O'Hoppe isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
O'Hoppe will grab a seat on the bench after going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts during the series opener Monday. Sebastian Rivero will take over behind home plate Tuesday and bat eighth.
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