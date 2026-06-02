Logan O'Hoppe headshot

Logan O'Hoppe News: Idle Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

O'Hoppe isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

O'Hoppe will grab a seat on the bench after going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts during the series opener Monday. Sebastian Rivero will take over behind home plate Tuesday and bat eighth.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan O'Hoppe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan O'Hoppe See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Underperforming Hitters
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Underperforming Hitters
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
12 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago