Logan O'Hoppe News: In Saturday's lineup
O'Hoppe (wrist) will start at catcher and bat eighth against the Dodgers on Saturday, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.
O'Hoppe was taken out of Friday's game prematurely due to irritation in his left wrist -- the same wrist that fractured in late April and caused him to miss three weeks. However, he seems to be feeling better ahead of Saturday's contest and will return to the lineup without missing a start. The 26-year-old backstop went 0-for-2 before his removal Friday and currently owns a .566 OPS through 95 plate appearances on the year.
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