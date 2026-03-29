Logan O'Hoppe News: Not starting Sunday
O'Hoppe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
O'Hoppe has gone 3-for-11 with a run scored in the first three games of the season, but he's also struck out five times and committed three errors. Travid d'Arnaud will step in behind the plate to catch for righty Jack Kochanowicz.
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