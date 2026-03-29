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Logan O'Hoppe News: Not starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

O'Hoppe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

O'Hoppe has gone 3-for-11 with a run scored in the first three games of the season, but he's also struck out five times and committed three errors. Travid d'Arnaud will step in behind the plate to catch for righty Jack Kochanowicz.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
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