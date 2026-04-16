Logan O'Hoppe News: Receiving afternoon off

O'Hoppe is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After going 1-for-4 with a solo home run -- his first of the season -- while catching nine innings behind the plate in a 5-4 loss Wednesday night, O'Hoppe will get a breather for Thursday's matinee game. Travis d'Arnaud will handle catching duties for the Halos in the series finale.