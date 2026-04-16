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Logan O'Hoppe News: Receiving afternoon off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

O'Hoppe is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After going 1-for-4 with a solo home run -- his first of the season -- while catching nine innings behind the plate in a 5-4 loss Wednesday night, O'Hoppe will get a breather for Thursday's matinee game. Travis d'Arnaud will handle catching duties for the Halos in the series finale.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
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