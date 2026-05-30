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Logan O'Hoppe News: Resting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

O'Hoppe isn't in the Angels' starting lineup versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

O'Hoppe continues to have a rough season at the plate -- overall, he has a .545 OPS through 37 games, and he's gone 3-for-17 across his past six contests. Sebastian Rivero is getting a start behind the dish in O'Hoppe's stead Saturday.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
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