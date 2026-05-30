Logan O'Hoppe News: Resting Saturday
O'Hoppe isn't in the Angels' starting lineup versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
O'Hoppe continues to have a rough season at the plate -- overall, he has a .545 OPS through 37 games, and he's gone 3-for-17 across his past six contests. Sebastian Rivero is getting a start behind the dish in O'Hoppe's stead Saturday.
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