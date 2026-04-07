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Logan O'Hoppe News: Resting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

O'Hoppe isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

O'Hoppe will get a chance to rest after going 2-for-11 with two RBI and two runs scored over his last four games. Travis d'Arnaud will grab a start behind the plate and bat eighth.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
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