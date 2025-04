O'Hoppe is not in the Angels' starting lineup against the Pirates on Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

O'Hoppe will get an off-day while Travis d'Arnaud starts behind home plate and bats fifth against Pirates southpaw Andrew Heaney. O'Hoppe has started the season slashing .284/.304/.522 with eight runs scored, five home runs and nine RBI in 69 plate appearances.