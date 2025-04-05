Logan O'Hoppe News: Slugs third homer

O'Hoppe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's loss to Cleveland.

O'Hoppe tried to rally the Angels from a late deficit with his solo blast to center field in the ninth inning, but his team ultimately fell two runs short. The talented young backstop's homer was his second in as many games and his third overall this season. Among MLB catchers, only Ivan Herrera has more long balls (four) in the early part of the campaign.