Logan O'Hoppe News: Smashes grand slam Wednesday

O'Hoppe went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's loss to St. Louis.

O'Hoppe's seventh-inning grand slam gave the Angels a 5-3 lead, but the Cardinals racked up nine runs the rest of the way to turn the outcome into a rout. O'Hoppe's long ball was his first hit since Opening Day, when he also went deep. The backstop belted 20 homers last year but also had a 29.7 percent strikeout rate, and he's fanned 37.5 percent of the time to go along with his two home runs through 16 plate appearances so far this season.