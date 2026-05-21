Logan O'Hoppe headshot

Logan O'Hoppe News: Taking seat Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

O'Hoppe isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

O'Hoppe will get a break during Thursday's series finale after going 2-for-11 with two runs scored and four strikeouts across the first three games of the series. Sebastian Rivero will fill in behind the plate and bat eighth.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
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