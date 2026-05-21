Logan O'Hoppe News: Taking seat Thursday
O'Hoppe isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
O'Hoppe will get a break during Thursday's series finale after going 2-for-11 with two runs scored and four strikeouts across the first three games of the series. Sebastian Rivero will fill in behind the plate and bat eighth.
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