Logan Porter News: DFA'd by San Francisco
The Giants designated Porter for assignment Monday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Porter has appeared in five major-league games for the Giants this season but has spent most of 2026 in Triple-A, where he is slashing .241/.292/.362 with one home run and 10 RBI across 65 plate appearances. With Porter DFA'd and Joel Peguero (hamstring) placed on the 60-day injured list, both transactions opened up spots on the 40-man roster for Wilkin Ramos and Buddy Kennedy.
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