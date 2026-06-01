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Logan Porter News: DFA'd by San Francisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Giants designated Porter for assignment Monday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Porter has appeared in five major-league games for the Giants this season but has spent most of 2026 in Triple-A, where he is slashing .241/.292/.362 with one home run and 10 RBI across 65 plate appearances. With Porter DFA'd and Joel Peguero (hamstring) placed on the 60-day injured list, both transactions opened up spots on the 40-man roster for Wilkin Ramos and Buddy Kennedy.

Logan Porter
San Francisco Giants
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