Logan Porter News: Joining big club
The Giants selected Porter's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.
The Giants have an open spot on their roster for a catcher after trading away Patrick Bailey on Saturday, so Porter will get the call to return to the big leagues. The 30-year-old backstop has spent the entire season in the minors and owns just a .520 OPS through 42 plate appearances. He'll likely serve as a depth piece behind Jesus Rodriguez until Daniel Susac (elbow) returns from the injured list.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Porter See More