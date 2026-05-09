Logan Porter News: Joining big club

The Giants selected Porter's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

The Giants have an open spot on their roster for a catcher after trading away Patrick Bailey on Saturday, so Porter will get the call to return to the big leagues. The 30-year-old backstop has spent the entire season in the minors and owns just a .520 OPS through 42 plate appearances. He'll likely serve as a depth piece behind Jesus Rodriguez until Daniel Susac (elbow) returns from the injured list.