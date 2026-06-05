Logan Porter News: Outrighted to Triple-A
The Giants outrighted Porter to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.
Porter passed through waivers after being designated for assignment. He has the ability to decline an outright assignment and elect free agency, but at this point it appears Porter will stick around as organizational catching depth.
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