Logan Porter News: Reassigned to minors camp
The Giants reassigned Porter to minor-league camp Monday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Porter spent the majority of last season with Triple-A Sacramento and inked a new minor-league deal that included an invitation to spring training following the season last October. He'll provide organizational catching depth for San Francisco.
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