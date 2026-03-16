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Logan Porter News: Reassigned to minors camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

The Giants reassigned Porter to minor-league camp Monday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Porter spent the majority of last season with Triple-A Sacramento and inked a new minor-league deal that included an invitation to spring training following the season last October. He'll provide organizational catching depth for San Francisco.

Logan Porter
San Francisco Giants
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