Logan VanWey News: Expected to be called up Friday

VanWey is expected to be called up from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

VanWey will join the Astros in Cincinnati ahead of the team's three-game series against the Reds. The right-hander has compiled a 5.74 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 15.2 innings in 15 appearances with Sugar Land so far this season. VanWey will replace Jason Alexander on the major-league roster after Alexander was sent down to Triple-A on Wednesday.