Logan VanWey News: Sent down to minors
The Astros optioned VanWey to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.
VanWey boasts a 5:0 K:BB over three scoreless innings during his time with the Astros this season, but he hasn't been able to nail down a secure spot in the bullpen. The club will announce a corresponding roster move prior to Tuesday's game against the Pirates, and it will likely be Josh Hader (biceps) coming off the injured list.
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