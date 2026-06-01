Logan VanWey News: Sent down to minors

The Astros optioned VanWey to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.

VanWey boasts a 5:0 K:BB over three scoreless innings during his time with the Astros this season, but he hasn't been able to nail down a secure spot in the bullpen. The club will announce a corresponding roster move prior to Tuesday's game against the Pirates, and it will likely be Josh Hader (biceps) coming off the injured list.