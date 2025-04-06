Fantasy Baseball
Logan VanWey headshot

Logan VanWey News: Set for major-league debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 4:22pm

VanWey is expected be called up from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

VanWey will join the Astros in Seattle after making four appearances out of the bullpen for Sugar Land so far this season, posting a 4.50 ERA and 2.00 WHIP with seven strikeouts over four innings. The right-hander is now set for the chance to make his major-league debut against the Mariners. In a corresponding move, right-hander Luis Contreras is expected to be optioned to Triple-A.

