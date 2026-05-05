Logan Webb Injury: Battling knee issue
Manager Tony Vitello said after Tuesday's loss to the Padres that Webb was dealing with knee discomfort during his start, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Vitello added that he doesn't believe Webb's knee will become a serious issue, but the team didn't want to risk his health after he had given up six earned runs and run his pitch count up to 62 through four innings. Assuming he'll be cleared to make his next start, the 29-year-old right-hander will carry a 5.06 ERA and 1.40 WHIP into a tough test next week against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
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