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Logan Webb Injury: Moved to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

The Giants placed Webb on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to right knee bursitis, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Webb experienced discomfort in his right knee during his most recent start (Tuesday versus San Diego), and the star hurler has subsequently been diagnosed with bursitis. He'll need to miss at least a few turns through the rotation as a result, and Trevor McDonald was called up from the minors to take Webb's spot in San Francisco's rotation. Pavlovic notes that Webb has dealt with the knee issue previously and adds that the Giants expect their ace to be ready to return when eligible.

Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants
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