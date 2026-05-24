Logan Webb Injury: On cusp of IL return

Manager Tony Vitello said Sunday that Webb (knee) is "a good option" to return from the 15-day injured list to make a start during the Giants' upcoming three-game series versus the Diamondbacks in San Francisco, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Vitello was careful to note that the Giants haven't decided on Webb's next steps, but the right-hander said that he feels physically ready to rejoin the San Francisco rotation after making a rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. He covered 3.1 innings and tossed 62 pitches in the start, striking out two batters while allowing one unearned run on two hits and three walks. The Giants will likely reassess Webb during a bullpen session Monday before deciding whether he'll be ready to start Wednesday against Arizona.