Logan Webb Injury: On track to return this weekend
Giants manager Tony Vitello said Monday that there's a good chance Webb (knee) will rejoin the rotation this weekend at Coors Field, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Vitello had indicated previously that Webb would likely draw a start during the early-week series versus the Diamondbacks, but it appears he will return this weekend instead. The veteran right-hander made one rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento, allowing one unearned run while throwing 62 pitches over 3.1 innings. Webb has been sidelined since early May due to right knee bursitis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Webb See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)3 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West6 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Webb See More