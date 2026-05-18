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Logan Webb Injury: Rehab start on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Webb (knee) will make a rehab start later in the week, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Webb hit the 15-day injured list May 9 due to right knee bursitis, but he continues to trend in the right direction. Assuming his rehab appearance goes as planned later this week, he should be ready to be activated from the IL shortly after, per Pavlovic.

Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants
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