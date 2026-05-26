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Logan Webb Injury: Returning Friday in Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Webb (knee) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Friday against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Tony Vitello previously disclosed the team's plan for Webb to return this upcoming weekend, and Friday is now official. Prior to landing on the IL, Webb had posted an uncharacteristically high 5.06 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 48 innings spanning eight starts for San Francisco. Webb made a rehab start at Triple-A last Friday, allowing one unearned run on two hits and three walks while striking out two over 3.1 innings (62 pitches).

Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants
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