Logan Webb headshot

Logan Webb Injury: Trending towards minimum absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Webb (knee) is on track to return to action after a minimum stay on the 15-day injured list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Webb has been on the injured list since Saturday while nursing right knee bursitis, but he appears to be trending towards returning to action when first eligible May 21. The right-hander has struggled to a 5.10 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 27 strikeouts over 30 innings in his last five starts, and it's possible that the two-week break will allow him to hit the reset button mentally and return to form.

Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Webb See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Webb See More
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
3 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
Author Image
Chris Bennett
9 days ago
Week 6 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 6 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
10 days ago