Logan Webb News: Allows four runs in loss
Webb (1-2) took the loss against the Orioles on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts over six innings.
Webb yielded runs in the second, third and fourth innings while generating 11 swinging strikes on 98 pitches. It's been an up-and-down opening to the campaign for the 29-year-old, who has two quality starts through four outings but owns a 5.25 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB overall across 24 innings. He'll try to rebound in a road matchup against the Nationals next weekend.
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