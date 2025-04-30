Logan Webb News: Ambushed by Padres

Webb (3-2) took the loss Tuesday as the Giants fell 7-4 to the Padres, coughing up five runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.

After getting two quick outs to begin the game, Webb watched five straight San Diego batters reach base in the first inning on four singles and a free pass, putting San Francisco in a 3-0 hole from which it never recovered. It was the first time this season the right-hander had been tagged for more than three runs, and despite the stumble he still sports a 2.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB through 41.1 innings, tying him for fourth in the majors in Ks with Boston's Garrett Crochet. Webb will look to bounce back in his next start, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Rockies.