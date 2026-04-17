Logan Webb News: Barely misses quality start Friday
Webb (2-2) earned the win against the Nationals on Friday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings.
Webb generated just five whiffs while tossing 64 strikes on 99 pitches, but he still logged six punchouts for the third time in five starts this season. He went out for the sixth inning looking to pick up his second quality start of 2026, but those aspirations fell short after he gave up an RBI single to Jose Tena. Webb's 58.9 percent groundball rate is one of the best in the majors, and his 27 strikeouts (across 30.0 innings) is tied for sixth most in the National League, but his 5.40 ERA is also tied for fourth worst in the NL among qualified starters. Webb's next start is slated for next week at home against the Dodgers.
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