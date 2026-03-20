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Logan Webb News: Confirmed as Opening Day starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Webb was announced as the Giants' starter for Opening Day against the Yankees on Wednesday, Jessica Kleinschmidt of Baseball America reports.

The 29-year-old righty is the obvious choice to start Opening Day, and he'll face off against lefty Max Fried in the first game of the 2026 MLB season Wednesday. Webb tallied a career-high 224 strikeouts last season with a 3.22 ERA and 1.24 WHIP while also tying a career best with 15 wins.

Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants
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