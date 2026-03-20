Logan Webb News: Confirmed as Opening Day starter
Webb was announced as the Giants' starter for Opening Day against the Yankees on Wednesday, Jessica Kleinschmidt of Baseball America reports.
The 29-year-old righty is the obvious choice to start Opening Day, and he'll face off against lefty Max Fried in the first game of the 2026 MLB season Wednesday. Webb tallied a career-high 224 strikeouts last season with a 3.22 ERA and 1.24 WHIP while also tying a career best with 15 wins.
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