Logan Webb News: Confirmed as Opening Day starter

Webb was announced as the Giants' starter for Opening Day against the Yankees on Wednesday, Jessica Kleinschmidt of Baseball America reports.

The 29-year-old righty is the obvious choice to start Opening Day, and he'll face off against lefty Max Fried in the first game of the 2026 MLB season Wednesday. Webb tallied a career-high 224 strikeouts last season with a 3.22 ERA and 1.24 WHIP while also tying a career best with 15 wins.