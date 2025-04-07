Logan Webb News: Dominates but gets no support

Webb settled for a no-decision Monday against Cincinnati, allowing four hits and striking out 10 batters over seven scoreless innings.

Webb and Hunter Greene engaged in a pitchers' duel for most of the contest, as the game was scoreless until the Reds scored twice in the eighth inning. That was one frame after Webb departed following a masterful performance during which he racked up 10 punchouts and held Cincinnati to four baserunners (all on singles). Three of those singles came in the first two innings, and Webb finished his outing by retiring 16 of the final 17 batters he faced. The right-hander has begun the campaign in fine form, allowing just four runs while posting a 21:3 K:BB over 19 frames through three starts. He's tentatively slated for a tough matchup on the road against the Yankees his next time on the mound.