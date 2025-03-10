Logan Webb News: Fans five in Cactus League win

Webb recorded his second win of the spring by surrendering two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over 4.2 innings during Monday's Cactus League victory over the Rockies.

Webb navigated around trouble in the early going, giving up an RBI double in the second inning and a two-run homer in the third, but he still managed to come away with the win and had his swing and miss stuff working. Skipper Bob Melvin announced in February that Webb would serve as the club's Opening Day starter, so now it's just a matter of continuing to ramp up in preparation for the start of the 2025 regular season.