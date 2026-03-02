Logan Webb headshot

Logan Webb News: Fans three Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Webb picked up the win in Sunday's 9-1 Cactus League victory over the Padres, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out three batters and hitting one in three innings.

Webb picked up his second win in as many spring starts, throwing 27 of his 38 pitches for strikes. He hit the first batter he faced, who later scored on an RBI single, though the right-hander powered through his final two innings and gave up just one more single. Webb will now join Team USA ahead of the World Baseball Classic. According to Maria Guardado of MLB.com, the 29-year-old tossed 15 extra pitches in the bullpen after exiting Sunday's game and expects to be available to throw 60-65 pitches in his first start for Team USA.

Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants
